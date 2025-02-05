Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH]

Celebrity MasterChef's latest promo shows Archana Gautam in tears after a heated argument with Tejasswi Prakash. The growing tension between them has stirred excitement among fans.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

The latest promo of Celebrity MasterChef has stirred excitement with a heated argument between Tejasswi Prakash and Archana Gautam. In the tense clip, Archana is seen in tears after a confrontation with Tejasswi, which has caused a stir among fans. The drama adds to the growing buzz surrounding the show.


 

The show, which features 21 celebrity contestants from Bigg Boss, has been a hit for its combination of cooking challenges and personal drama. Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar are judging the show, while the contestants continue to push their limits in the kitchen. The rivalry between Tejasswi and Archana is one of the key highlights.

 

In the promo, Archana seems visibly upset after none of the other contestants pick her for a team task. Despite her emotional reaction, she tries to maintain her composure. Tejasswi, who is seen making sharp remarks, fuels the tension. Fans are eagerly reacting, with many taking sides in the ongoing drama.

 

The latest episode has caught the attention of Celebrity MasterChef viewers, and the promo has gone viral on social media. Alongside Tejasswi and Archana’s tension, other contestants like Deepika Kakkar, Nikki Tamboli, and Faizal Sheikh have been keeping the audience engaged. The competition intensifies as the show progresses.

