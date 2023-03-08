Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's PA 'misbehaved' with Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, booked: Report

    Meerut police have started investigating the matter after registering a case against Sandeep Singh in Partapur police station under sections 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 3(1)(d) and 3(1) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    In a recent development, an FIR has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant based on a complaint filed by Bigg Boss-16 finalist Archana Gautam's father who alleged that his daughter was "threatened with death".

    Archana Gautam had contested Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on a Congress ticket and participated in the party's plenary session in Raipur last month where she was allegedly threatened by Sandeep Singh. Archana also alleged that caste-based slurs were used against her.

    In a Facebook video, Archana Gautam had said, "I don't understand why they are keeping such people who are gnawing on the party. The messages from many workers like me do not reach (to Priyanka Gandhi) because of Sandeep Singh."

    She also alleged that Singh threatened to put her in police lockup.

    Meanwhile, Meerut police have started investigating the matter after registering a case against Sandeep Singh in Partapur police station under sections 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 3(1)(d) and 3(1) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    Archana Gautam's father Gautam Budh alleged that his daughter was in Raipur to attend the Congress general convention at the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Archana Gautam sought time from Sandeep Singh to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    "But, he refused to introduce her to Priyanka Gandhi. Also used casteist words and indecent language while talking rudely to Archana. Apart from this, he also threatened to kill her," he alleged.

