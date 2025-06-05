Image Credit : arbaaz khan instagram

Shura Khan and Arbaaz Khan Pose Openly, Spark Pregnancy Rumours

Arbaaz Khan was spotted on a dinner date with his wife Shura Khan in Mumbai on Wednesday. After their meal, the couple posed for the paparazzi, where photographers congratulated Arbaaz on becoming a father again. Arbaaz reacted shyly to the wishes, while Shura looked at him and smiled.

Later in the video, Arbaaz appeared to ignore the congratulatory remarks and subtly signaled to the paparazzi that he did not wish to comment on the matter at the moment, further fueling speculation.