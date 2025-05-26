Bollywood actor Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan tied the knot in 2023. Now, rumors are circulating that Shura might be expecting. The speculation began after the couple was spotted outside a clinic some time ago. Recently, they were seen outside a restaurant, with Arbaaz holding Shura's hand and carefully helping her down the stairs. This video quickly went viral, leading many to believe that Shura is pregnant.

What's in the video?

In the viral video, Arbaaz is seen holding Shura's hand and guiding her down the stairs, telling her to take it easy. He then helps her into the car, thanks the paparazzi, and gets in the car himself. Shura is seen wearing loose-fitting clothes. The video has sparked various reactions online. One user praised Arbaaz's caring gesture, while another claimed Shura is definitely pregnant. Some even trolled Arbaaz for potentially becoming a father again at his age.

22-year age gap between Arbaaz and Shura

Shura and Arbaaz first met on the sets of the film 'Patna Shukla,' which Arbaaz produced. Shura was working as the makeup artist for the film's lead actress, Raveena Tandon. They became friends, and their friendship blossomed into love. After dating for a while, the couple got married on December 24, 2023. According to media reports, there is a 22-year age gap between Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan.