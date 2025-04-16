- Home
Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan expecting their first baby? Couple's maternity clinic visit sparks rumours
Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan expecting their first baby? Couple's maternity clinic visit sparks rumours
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have fueled pregnancy rumors after being seen at a maternity facility in Mumbai. Fans are wondering about the couple's quiet visit, considering there has been no public word from them.
Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have once again been the subject of pregnancy rumors. The couple was recently observed exiting a women's clinic in Mumbai, fueling new speculation. Their low-key departure caught the interest of both fans and themedia.
Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted walking hand-in-hand, dressed in coordinated monochrome outfits. They attempted to maintain a low profile, but their attempts just fanned speculation. Paparazzi captured the couple discreetly, with video footage later circulating online, adding to the growing curiosity about their visit.
Sshura’s choice of a loose-fitting white shirt paired with black leggings quickly caught the eye. Many onlookers speculated she might be concealing a baby bump, especially since pregnancy rumors had first surfaced in December 2024. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor addressing the ongoing speculation.
However, a recent report by Bollywood Shaadis suggested the pregnancy rumours are unfounded. According to sources, the couple’s visit to the clinic was unrelated to any baby news. Still, with no official statement from Arbaaz or Sshura, public curiosity continues to grow about what’s really going on behind the scenes.