AR Rahman Birthday: 8 UNKNOWN Facts About the Music Maestro; Read On
AR Rahman is celebrating his 59th birthday today, January 6. Counted among the world's top musicians, Rahman likes to live a very private life. Here, we're sharing 8 interesting facts about him
Untold stories from Rahman's life
AR Rahman is one of the world's top musicians. He has won every major award, including Oscars and Golden Globes. There are many things about his life that fans would love to know.
Had suicidal thoughts
Though a music legend, AR Rahman often had suicidal thoughts at 25. Then known as Dileep Kumar, he was very disappointed with life and considered ending it.
Love Failures Association
Before getting married, AR Rahman used the acronym LFA, which stood for Love Failures Association.
Changed rules for Lata Mangeshkar
Rahman records at night but broke his rule for Lata Mangeshkar. She believed morning singing was fresher, and he always agreed, recording with her in the morning.
Respects Mani Ratnam
AR Rahman is forever grateful to Mani Ratnam for his break in 'Roja'. It's said he's always available to meet the director and never turns down his requests.
Converted from Hindu to Muslim
Born a Hindu named Dileep Kumar, he converted to Islam, becoming AR Rahman. Coincidentally, actor Dilip Kumar's wife and his wife are both named Saira Banu.
Rahman loves sweets
AR Rahman loves to eat sweets. Reportedly, he drinks his coffee so sweet that one-fourth of his cup has to be filled with sugar before milk and coffee are added.
Doesn't give autographs in front of his daughter
Rahman's daughter Khatija disliked him visiting her school and giving autographs, even telling him not to come.
