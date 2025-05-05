Sonu Nigam to AR Rahman: 5 Richest Bollywood singers and their net worth
Bollywood films are incomplete without songs. The industry has many famous singers, whose voices people are crazy about. Let's know who is the richest among these singers.
| Published : May 05 2025, 04:38 PM
1 Min read
Everyone is a fan of Bollywood singers' voices. Let's find out how rich these singers are and who has the most wealth.
Sonu Nigam, recently in controversies, has lent his voice to many film songs. His net worth is reportedly 400 crores.
The most popular Bollywood singer, Arijit Singh's voice resides in millions of hearts. His net worth is about 414 crores.
World-famous singer AR Rahman's music and voice make everyone crazy. He is reportedly the richest singer, with a net worth of about 1728 crores.
Shreya Ghoshal's melodious voice makes the heart happy. Shreya, who has cast her magic in many films, has a net worth of 185 crores.
Popular singer Tulsi Kumar is also one of Bollywood's famous singers. Tulsi has a net worth of 200 crores.
Sunidhi Chauhan's rocking voice makes everyone dance. Sunidhi has a net worth of 100 crores.
Asha Bhosle, who cast her magic for decades, still resonates in people's hearts. She has a net worth of about 80 crores.
Youngsters are crazy about the style and voice of Neha Kakkar, one of Bollywood's most famous singers. Neha has a net worth of 40 crores.
