Awards are a recognition for film personalities. And if there is one award that many Indian film personalities want to win, it is the National Award given by the Central Government. There are veterans who have not won this prestigious National Award even once. Especially, top Kollywood actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith have never won a National Award.

The same is the case with most Tamil cinema music composers. Talented music composers like Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anirudh, and Vidyasagar have missed out on winning the National Award by a whisker. So far, only two music composers from Tamil cinema have won the most National Awards. One is Ilaiyaraaja and the other is A.R. Rahman.