Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja was awarded the Vocational Excellence award for his contribution to music in Coimbatore.

During the felicitation event, various organisations and industrialists presented him with flower bouquets and shawls.





Ilaiyaraaja was awarded the Vocational Excellence award by the Rotary Club for his contribution to music. His illustrious career spans over four decades, during which he composed music for over a thousand films, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.





Born as R. Gnanathesikan on June 3, 1943, in the village of Pannaipuram, Theni district, Ilaiyaraaja began his journey in music at a young age. His compositions have not only enchanted listeners but also often delivered strong political messages, capturing the essence of social events and celebrations.

His unique musical style combines folk rhythms with classical techniques, making him a trendsetter in South Indian cinema. The maestro's creations have stood the test of time, continuing to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Some of his most iconic songs include: 'Machana Pathingala' from 'Annakili (1975)' : This song marked the beginning of Ilaiyaraaja's musical journey, blending folk rhythms with contemporary film music. Its melodic charm remains beloved by generations.

'Metti Oli Kaatrodu' from 'Metti (1980)' : This song, sung by Janaki, continues to mesmerize listeners with its enchanting lyrics and melody.'Thenpaandi Cheemayile' from 'Nayagan (1987)' : A timeless classic from a legendary film, the song's deep emotional impact has made it unforgettable for listeners.'

'Janani Janani' from 'Thaai Moogambhigai (1982)' : A highly revered devotional song, it became an anthem of faith during the 1980s, still cherished by devotees today.

'Uravugal Thodarkathai' from 'Aval Appadithan (1978)' : This song, sung by K. J. Yesudas, continues to touch hearts with its melody, showcasing Ilaiyaraaja's mastery over emotion-laden music.

Ilaiyaraaja's music has not only influenced the film industry but also deeply impacted the cultural and emotional fabric of Indian society. His compositions speak to universal human emotions, capturing everything from joy to sorrow, all while preserving the rich traditions of Tamil and South Indian music.