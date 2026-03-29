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April OTT Releases: Vadh 2 to Sitaare Zameen Par-Your Binge-Watch List Is Here! 7 New Movies & Series
Get ready for a massive entertainment blast on OTT this April! The coming month has a killer lineup of movies and web series dropping on different platforms. From gripping murder mysteries to suspense thrillers, there's something for everyone.
1. Film: Sitaare Zameen Par
2. Web Series: Maamla Legal Hai 2
Patparganj District Court's most 'jugaadu' lawyer, VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), is returning, and this time his goal is to become a judge. Director Rahul Pandey's hilarious comedy series will stream on Netflix from April 3.
3. Film: Vadh 2
4. Film: Tu Yaa Main
5. Film: Do Deewane Shehar Mein
6. Film: Toaster
7. Film: Assi
Anubhav Sinha's film 'Assi' is a crime thriller. It stars Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti in the lead roles. The film starts streaming on ZEE5 from April 17.
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