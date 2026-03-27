Mardaani OTT Release: Rani Mukherji's Movie To Release On THIS Date; Check Here
Mardaani OTT Release: After a steady theatrical run, Mardaani 3 is heading to OTT, giving viewers another chance to witness Shivani Shivaji Roy’s gripping mission. The film now looks to reach a wider digital audience
OTT Release: When and Where to Watch
Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, is set to stream on Netflix from March 27. The announcement was shared by Netflix India with a powerful still of the actor in her fierce cop avatar, teasing fans with a punchy caption about justice catching up with criminals.
The digital release is expected to draw viewers who missed the theatrical run and those eager to revisit the franchise.
Mixed Audience Response After Theatrical Run
Despite a promising premise, Mardaani 3 received a divided response from audiences. Many praised Rani Mukerji’s intense and commanding performance, calling it the film’s strongest asset.
However, some viewers felt the storyline lacked freshness and that the second half didn’t fully deliver on its initial build-up. On social media, the film has been described as a decent one-time watch, though not as impactful as its earlier installments.
Storyline, Cast and Box Office Performance
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and backed by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film follows Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the disappearance of 93 young girls over three months.
The film also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in important roles.
Released in theatres on January 30, the film earned around ₹76.20 crore worldwide, surpassing the collections of its previous parts. While reviews were mixed, the franchise continues to hold strong due to its central character and theme.
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