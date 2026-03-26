Where to watch: JioHotstar

This is one of the most awaited web series from the Tamil entertainment industry, starring the one and only Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The show also features a strong cast including Singampuli, Muthukumaran, Abi Nakshatra, Milind Soman, and Irshad Ali. M. Manikandan is the creator and director of this series.