Mardaani 3 to O Romeo: 5 Exciting OTT Releases to Watch This Week
Get ready for a massive entertainment blast on OTT this Friday, March 27, 2026! Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar premiere fresh films and series, including a blockbuster South show and a much-awaited Hindi movie.
1. Mardaani 3
Where to watch: Netflix
This Bollywood action thriller, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, first hit theatres on 30th January 2026. Rani Mukerji returns as the fierce IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time, she faces off against a villain played by Mallika Prasad. The film also features Janki Bodiwala and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.
2. Muthu Alias Kaattaan
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This is one of the most awaited web series from the Tamil entertainment industry, starring the one and only Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The show also features a strong cast including Singampuli, Muthukumaran, Abi Nakshatra, Milind Soman, and Irshad Ali. M. Manikandan is the creator and director of this series.
4. O Romeo
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This romantic action-thriller comes from director Vishal Bhardwaj. Shahid Kapoor plays the lead role, supported by a star-studded cast including Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary. The film was released in theatres on 13th February 2026 and is now making its way to OTT.
3. BTS: The Return
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a musical documentary series for all the fans out there. The BTS members gather in LA to record their album, ARIRANG. The documentary gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the band's life as they step into a new era, showing never-before-seen moments.
5. For All Mankind Season 5
Where to watch: Apple TV+
This American science fiction drama series is created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. The new season explores a future where space exploration has taken a completely different path. With its unique mix of drama, science, and history, it remains one of the most interesting series in its genre.
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