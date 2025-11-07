Anushka Shetty Turns 44: Why the Tollywood Queen Still Isn’t Married?
Anushka Shetty shone as a star heroine in Tollywood. Now, she's doing movies occasionally. After their careers, heroines usually get married and settle down. But why hasn't Anushka married yet, even at 44?
Anushka Shetty as a Star Heroine
Anushka Shetty rose to stardom in Tollywood, matching top heroes in fame and pay. She shined in glamour roles and later dominated with women-centric films like 'Arundhati' and 'Baahubali'.
Anushka, unmarried at 44..
Anushka Shetty recently turned 44 but is still single. Why isn't she married? While other stars like Nagma and Tabu chose to remain single, Anushka insists she will get married someday.
Won't marry someone from the industry..
Anushka says she will definitely get married but hasn't found the right person yet. She has made it clear she won't marry anyone from the film industry and is waiting for love.
Anushka Shetty's Love Rumors..
For a long time, rumors about Anushka's marriage have been viral, especially linking her with Prabhas. AI-generated wedding photos even circulated, but both actors never addressed them.
Anushka's Comments on Her First Love
Anushka shared a story about her first love from school. A boy liked her but was too shy, so he sent a friend to confess. She just laughed and stayed silent, never seeing him that way.