Image Credit : our own

Alongside Anushka Shetty, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Vikram Prabhu as Desi Raju, Jagapathi Babu as Vishwadeep Rao, and Jisshu Sengupta as Mr. Mandhani. Supporting roles are ably handled by John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, Devika Priyadarshini, and others, each adding depth to the narrative.

The movie’s gripping score is composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, whose music intensifies the film’s emotional and dramatic moments. Cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani captures the raw beauty and danger of the Eastern Ghats, enhancing the immersive experience.