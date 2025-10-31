‘I Cried for a Year’: Anushka Shetty Shares Painful Post-Film Experience
Anushka Shetty apparently cried for a year because of a movie she did in her career. But that same film changed her destiny, helping her become a lady superstar in Tollywood.
Anushka Shetty's First Movie 'Super'
It's tough for new heroines to establish themselves. They must impress with acting and glamour in their debut. Despite becoming a lady superstar, Anushka's first film was a nightmare.
When she was working as a yoga teacher..
Anushka debuted opposite Nagarjuna in 'Super'. While the film gave her recognition, she cried for a year. Puri Jagannadh spotted her as a yoga teacher and insisted she audition.
Nagarjuna is special to me
I went to the audition and cried seeing another girl's glamorous poses, thinking I had to do the same. But Nagarjuna saw my potential and gave me the role, which is why he's special.
Cried for a year because of Super movie
I cried for a year doing 'Super' and wanted to quit. My family is traditional, and I wasn't used to wearing modern, short clothes or being close with strangers, said Anushka.
That's the film I shouldn't have done
I couldn't handle wearing short clothes and cried for a year, said Anushka. She got used to the industry later. She mentioned that the one film she wishes she hadn't done is 'Okka Magadu'.