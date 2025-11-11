Anushka Sharma REJECTED These 6 Movies: Check Box Office Collection
Anushka Sharma is making a comeback after 7 years with the film 'Chakda Xpress'. She has turned down many films in her career. Let's find out which movie offers she rejected.
2 States
For the film '2 States', the makers had approached Anushka for Alia's role, but she didn't accept the offer. This film did very well at the Indian box office.
Baar Baar Dekho
For 'Baar Baar Dekho', producer Farhan Akhtar wanted Anushka Sharma in the lead role, but she turned it down. The makers then approached Katrina. However, the film was a flop.
Ki & Ka
Anushka Sharma was the first choice for the makers of 'Ki & Ka', but she rejected the role. The reason behind it is unknown. The film was a semi-hit.
Tamasha
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were seen in the lead roles in 'Tamasha'. However, Anushka Sharma was first approached for Deepika's role. 'Tamasha' was a flop at the box office.
Aagadu
The makers of Mahesh Babu's film 'Aagadu' had approached Anushka Sharma for the lead actress role, but she was busy shooting another film, so she turned it down.
3 Idiots
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were in '3 Idiots'. Anushka had auditioned for Kareena's role, but Rajkumar Hirani later cast Kareena. Her role was loved, and the film was a superhit.