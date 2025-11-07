Image Credit : Asianet News

Bollywood and South Indian cinema fans celebrated the birthday of Anushka Shetty, born as Sweety Shetty on 7 November 1981 in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Turning 44 this year, Anushka has carved a niche for herself as one of the most versatile and bankable actresses in the industry. A Tulu-speaking Bunt by birth, she holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, and initially trained as a yoga instructor before entering films.