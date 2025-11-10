Waiting For Anushka Sharma's Chakda Express? 6 Hit Biopic Films To Watch on OTT
Anushka Sharma is making a comeback after 7 years with the biopic film 'Chakda Xpress'. It's said that this movie will be released on Netflix. Even before this film, many biopics have made a big splash on Netflix
Chakda Xpress
The story of 'Chakda Xpress' is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, a legendary player of the Indian women's cricket team. Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Devi in this film. According to media reports, this movie will stream on Netflix.
Amar Singh Chamkila
'Amar Singh Chamkila' is based on the life of the popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh played the role of Amar Singh Chamkila. People loved this movie. You can also watch it on Netflix.
Neerja
The movie 'Neerja' is based on the bravery of air hostess Neerja Bhanot. Sonam Kapoor played the lead role. This film caused a sensation as soon as it was released on Netflix.
Sanju
'Sanju' is a biopic of Sanjay Dutt, released in 2018. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role in this film. You can watch this movie on Netflix.
Srikanth
In the movie 'Srikanth', Rajkummar Rao is in the lead role. Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar are also in important roles. This film is based on the real life of young billionaire Srikanth Bolla. You can enjoy this 2024 release on Netflix.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, the first female pilot of the Indian Air Force. Janhvi Kapoor played the lead role. This film was released in 2020. You can also watch it on Netflix.
The Sky Is Pink
'The Sky Is Pink' is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar played the roles of Aisha's parents. Zaira Wasim appeared in the role of Aisha.