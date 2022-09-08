Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant-kissing moment

    India is taking the attack on Afghanistan in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday. Virat Kohli slammed his first international century in almost three years and kissed his pendant. Fans have been left intrigued by it.

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Fiery Virat Kohli slams first ton in 3 years; fans intrigued by pendant kissing moment-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 9:24 PM IST

    It was a relief for Team India and millions of Indian fans, as it put on a tremendous batting show against Afghanistan in its final Super 4 tie during the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. What was even satisfactory to watch was former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, who sprung to life concerning his batting as he slammed his maiden Twenty20 International (T20I) century. At the same time, it also happened to be his first international ton in nearly three years. Following the century, he kissed his pendant, as supporters were left intrigued by it.

    Kohli's ton came off 53 deliveries, while he played a brilliant innings of an unbeaten 122 off 61 that included 12 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 200.00. As a result of this knock:

    • He is the joint second-most international century hitter alongside Ricky Ponting (71).
    • He has also played the best T20I innings for India to date.
    • He has struck the most 50-plus scores in a single Asia Cup (3).
    • He is the first centurion in the T20 version of the Asia Cup.
    • He is also the oldest T20I centurion for India (33 years and 307 days).
    • He is the fourth Indian to strike ton across formats.
    • He is the quickest to 71st international ton (522 innings).

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG - KL Rahul leads as Rohit Sharma rests; India asked to bat

    Following the innings, Kohli spoke about it, saying, "Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So, those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. I was shocked. It is the last format I thought. It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside."

    Kohli also explained kissing his pendant (his wedding ring) and dedicated the knock to his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma. "And, I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and our little daughter Vamika as well," he elucidated.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs AFG - 'I practice hitting sixes' - Naseem Shah after steering Pakistan into Final

    "When you have someone next to you, having conversations, putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... when I came back, I was not desperate. After six weeks off, I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me to enjoy the game again," concluded Kohli.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 9:29 PM IST
