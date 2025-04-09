Entertainment
Chhorii 2 continues the story of Sakshi, played by Nushrat Bharucha, as she faces darker and more intense horrors.
Nushrat Bharucha shines in her role, portraying a mother’s relentless fight against supernatural forces2.
Soha Ali Khan joins the cast in a mysterious and compelling role, adding depth to the narrative3.
The film delves deeper into Indian folklore, blending cultural authenticity with spine-chilling horror.
Beyond the scares, Chhorii 2 explores themes of survival, love, and a mother’s unyielding determination.
Available globally on Prime Video, Chhorii 2 is accessible to audiences across 240+ countries
