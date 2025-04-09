Entertainment

7 Reasons to Watch Nushrat Bharucha's Chhorii 2

1. A Thrilling Sequel

Chhorii 2 continues the story of Sakshi, played by Nushrat Bharucha, as she faces darker and more intense horrors.
 

2. Nushrat Bharucha's Stellar Performance

Nushrat Bharucha shines in her role, portraying a mother’s relentless fight against supernatural forces2.

3. Soha Ali Khan's Comeback

Soha Ali Khan joins the cast in a mysterious and compelling role, adding depth to the narrative3.

4. Rooted Folklore

The film delves deeper into Indian folklore, blending cultural authenticity with spine-chilling horror.

5. Emotionally Charged Storyline

Beyond the scares, Chhorii 2 explores themes of survival, love, and a mother’s unyielding determination.

 

6. Exclusive Prime Video Release

Available globally on Prime Video, Chhorii 2 is accessible to audiences across 240+ countries

