The Kapoor family is in full celebration mode as Anshula Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sister of Arjun Kapoor, prepares to tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar. The couple's mehendi ceremony has become a talking point on social media after beautiful photos and videos from the event went viral.

One of the biggest highlights of the celebration was Rohan's surprise dance performance for his bride-to-be. He made a joyful entry, embraced Anshula, and danced with her, creating memorable moments that were loved by family members and fans alike. The intimate gathering featured close friends and relatives, making the occasion even more special.

Wedding Date and Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities have been underway for several days. Earlier, the Kapoor family hosted a Mata Ki Chowki as part of the traditional pre-wedding rituals. The mehendi ceremony followed, where Anshula was seen wearing a minimal mehendi design featuring Rohan's name.

According to reports, the couple is expected to get married on July 6. Before the wedding, a grand sangeet ceremony and cocktail party are scheduled, promising another round of celebrations with family and friends.

Anshula's Elegant Blue Lehenga and Emotional Message

For her mehendi ceremony, Anshula Kapoor chose a stunning teal-blue lehenga designed by Arpita Mehta. Inspired by the rich heritage of Patola craftsmanship and featuring the designer's signature mirror work, the outfit perfectly reflected her desire to honour the family she is about to become a part of.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot on Instagram, Anshula revealed that cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had secretly planned the entire mehendi celebration. Although she knew a celebration was being organised, she had no idea about the surprises waiting for her. She described the overwhelming love and thoughtful planning as a memory she would cherish forever.

The heartfelt post, along with the couple's joyful chemistry, has made Anshula and Rohan's pre-wedding celebrations one of the most talked-about celebrity events on social media.