    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic

    Sushant Singh Rajput' s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has received her pre-wedding gifts. Take a look at the same here. She is in a relationship with Vicky Jain. 

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
    Sushant Singh Rajput'  's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande posted a glimpse of the presents she had received amid rumours doing roundabouts that she and her boyfriend Vicky Jain will be getting married soon. Reportedly, the pair will be having a wedding in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. As the countdown of her marriage is coming nearer, she has already started getting some pre-wedding gifts.

    Taking to her social media handle, the actress had posted photos of the gifts she had got. In one of the stories she had posted photo of a pair of shoes that was gifted to her. One of them was a slider that had the word 'bride-to-be embroidered over the same. The other two had designer embroidery over the same.

    Rumours are doing roundabouts that the dates of Ankita and Vicky's wedding will be around 12, 13 and 14 December. It is also being reported that her close buddies and relatives have been informed, and official invitations have been processed and will be released soon.

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic SCJ

    Ankita had even written an emotional note for her beau Vicky and had thanked him for being there with her. She had posted a cute picture of herself and her prince charming and had written, "Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough". She also wrote that Vicky was always the first person to ask him how she was doing and if she needed help in anything or if she wanted to get away so that she could clear her head. She also said that he was always worried about her, even at times when she told him that she was fine. She knew that she had him with her at all times. She wanted to thank him for being the best boyfriend in the world. Don't you think that the couple is cute together?

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
