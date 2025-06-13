- Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's love life was always a hot topic. From Ankita Lokhande to Rhea Chakraborty, let's delve into some untold stories of his heart.
| Updated : Jun 13 2025, 11:46 AM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Ankita Lokhande
Sushant Singh Rajput’s first serious relationship was with Ankita Lokhande. The two shared a strong bond and even lived together for several years before parting ways.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Kriti Sanon
Later, Sushant's name was linked with Kriti Sanon. However, the couple never acknowledged their relationship.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is also on this list. They grew close during the shooting of 'Kedarnath,' but later parted ways.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant's names were linked. However, they never confirmed their relationship.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. The two were often seen together and stayed close in the final months of his life.
