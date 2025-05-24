Sushant Singh Rajput to Mukul Dev: 8 Bollywood actors who died young
Mukul Dev's passing has sent shockwaves through Bollywood. Many stars like Sushant, Jiah, and Divya Bharti left the world too soon, with questions still surrounding their deaths
| Published : May 24 2025, 04:03 PM
2 Min read
Mukul Dev Passes Away
Bollywood Stars Who Died Young: Actor Mukul Dev passed away at 54. Manoj Bajpayee and Bindu Dara Singh shared the news on May 24th. Mukul Dev is not alone; stars like Sushant Singh Rajput and Jiah Khan also left us in their youth.
1. Mukul Dev (54 years)
Mukul Dev's death has shocked the industry. The cause is still unknown. He was reportedly devastated after his parents' deaths and had been feeling lonely.
2. Sushant Singh Rajput (34 years)
Sushant, star of 'Kai Po Che' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' allegedly died by suicide in 2020 at 34. His death sparked a debate on nepotism in Bollywood.
3. Jiah Khan (25 years)
Jiah, known for 'Ghajini' and 'Housefull,' allegedly died by suicide in 2013 at just 25. Her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi was cited as a possible factor.
4. Divya Bharti (19 years)
Divya Bharti, actress in hits like 'Deewana' and 'Vishwatma,' died in 1993 at 19 in an incident that remains shrouded in mystery, with questions about whether it was an accident or something else.
5. Sidharth Shukla (40 years)
'Bigg Boss 13' winner and 'Balika Vadhu' actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack in 2021 at 40.
6. Pratyusha Banerjee (24 years)
Pratyusha, famous for 'Balika Vadhu,' died by suicide in 2016 at 24. Mental stress was cited as the cause.
7. Silk Smitha (36 years)
South Indian actress Silk Smitha died by suicide in 1996 at 36. Depression and financial struggles were cited as reasons.
8. Meena Kumari (39 years)
Meena Kumari, the 'Tragedy Queen' known for classics like 'Pakeezah' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam,' died of liver cirrhosis in 1972 at 39.
