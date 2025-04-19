- Home
Makers of Chandu Champion opened up about how Kartik Aaryan replaced Sushant Singh Rajput in his own dream project. Fans are shocked to know the truth.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Vision for Chandu Champion
Makers of Chandu Champion revealed that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was originally set to star in Chandu Champion, a biographical film based on the life of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Sushant had reportedly acquired the rights to the story and was deeply passionate about bringing this inspiring tale to the big screen. His untimely passing in 2020 left the project in limbo, paving the way for new developments.
Bhuvan Arora revealed “Ironically, I did a movie Chandu Champion. Initially, Sushant was supposed to do it. He had the rights to that film. Story rights were also with Sushant. He must have bought it from Murlikant Petkar. Even Murlikant sir said it in one of the interviews. I bumped into Sushant at the airport and he told me that he was going to do a film about a paralympic swimmer. We both loved acting and used to talk to each other, we discussed on the film,"
Kartik Aaryan Steps Into the Role
After Sushant's tragic demise, the makers of Chandu Champion decided to move forward with the project, casting Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film highlights Petkar's journey of resilience and triumph against all odds. Kartik's performance has since been praised, but the revelation of Sushant's initial involvement has added an emotional layer to the film's narrative.
Bhuvan Arora said, “Obviously, it slipped off my mind. Recently, when Chandu Champion was released, I saw an interview of Murlikant sir in which he said that Sushant was supposed to do this film initially. I don’t know the details of it but ironically, that time I wasn’t there in that movie. Now, I was a part of this film but Sushant wasn’t there,"
A Tribute to an Unfulfilled Dream
The revelation that Chandu Champion was once Sushant's dream project has sparked conversations among fans and the film industry. Many view the film as a tribute to Sushant's vision and his commitment to meaningful cinema.