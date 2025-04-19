Image Credit : Social media

Makers of Chandu Champion revealed that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was originally set to star in Chandu Champion, a biographical film based on the life of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Sushant had reportedly acquired the rights to the story and was deeply passionate about bringing this inspiring tale to the big screen. His untimely passing in 2020 left the project in limbo, paving the way for new developments.

Bhuvan Arora revealed “Ironically, I did a movie Chandu Champion. Initially, Sushant was supposed to do it. He had the rights to that film. Story rights were also with Sushant. He must have bought it from Murlikant Petkar. Even Murlikant sir said it in one of the interviews. I bumped into Sushant at the airport and he told me that he was going to do a film about a paralympic swimmer. We both loved acting and used to talk to each other, we discussed on the film,"