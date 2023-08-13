Ankita Lokhande consoled by husband Vijay Jain while performing her father's last rites; See PICTURES

On August 12, Shashikant Lokhande, the father of Ankita Lokhande, passed away. During her father's funeral, Anikita's husband, Vicky Jain was seen comforting the actress. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shashikant Lokhande, the father of Ankita Lokhande, peacefully passed away at the age of 68 on August 12. The specific cause of his passing has not been disclosed at this time. Shashikant had been facing health challenges for a period of time prior to his passing.

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain were seen at the Oshiwara crematorium for Shashikant Lokhande's last rites. Vicky was seen beside his wife, supporting her throughout.

Ankita Lokhande got extremely emotional while performing her father's last rites. She can be seen sharing an emotional moment with her mother.

Ankita Lokhande bids goodbye to her father's physical body before breaking down in tears. She can be seen in an emotional state.

Vicky Jain hugs and consoles his wife Ankita Lokhande as she breaks down after paying her respects to late father.

Vicky can be seen beside Ankita providing her solace. He has his hand behind her, making sure she feels better.

Vicky hugs both wife and mother-in-law to console them as they bid goodbye to a beloved father and husband.

Ankita Lokhande and her mother hold hands to support each other during this tough time. They can be seen coming out of the crematorium.

Arti Singh, reached Oshiwara crematorium to pay last respects to Ankita's dad, Shashikant Lokhande. Other people like Shraddha Arya and Kushal Tandon were also seen at the funeral.