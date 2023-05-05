Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anjali Arora SEXY photos: Actress raises mercury level while dancing on beach

    First Published May 5, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    Anjali Arora, a viral internet star, has a huge social media fan base. She first gained notoriety with the hit song Kacha Badam and later won over viewers with her appearance on Kangana Ranaut's prison-themed reality series Lock Upp. Anjali can be seen dancing in a recent Instagram post while listening to the hit Punjabi song "Kudiye Ni." She appears stunning by displaying sensual movements against the beach's sunset. She wore a black crochet blouse and black skirt, leaving her hair open and wearing minimal makeup. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She looked sexy and sizzling in this hot beachwear dress as she flaunted her curves against the ocean.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali Arora gives us major dressing goals by showing off her assets and collarbones in this hot picture she dropped on Instagram.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali Arora shows off her curves and cleavage in this little black net dress as she poses, looking away from the camera. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this black tank top, Arora gives the audience a sneak peek into her assets, flaunting her cleavage like never before.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this sexy beachwear, Arora gives the audience a sneak peek into her assets, flaunting her cleavage and thighs like never before.

