A comparison of the careers and achievements of veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Which films were hits, who has a higher net worth, and which awards did they win?
| Published : May 12 2025, 05:03 PM
1 Min read
112
Anil has acted in over 100 movies, with 25-30 hits. Jackie has worked in over 225 films, with 25 hits.
212
Anil Kapoor is known for his versatile acting. His top movies include Woh Saat Din, Meri Jung, Mr. India, and Tezaab.
312
Anil Kapoor's notable films include Ram Lakhan, Beta, Pukar, and the recent blockbuster Animal.
412
Anil has worked in over 100 films, with 25-30 being hits, super hits, or blockbusters.
512
Anil Kapoor's net worth is estimated at 150-170 crore rupees. He charges 6-10 crore per film.
612
Jackie Shroff is known for his action-romance films. He was first given a small role by Dev Anand.
712
Jackie Shroff's hit films include Hero, Andar Bahaar, and Karma.
812
Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Tridev, Border, and Rangeela are some of Jackie Shroff's successful films.
912
Jackie Shroff has acted in over 225 films, with 20-25 being hits, super hits, or blockbusters.
1012
Jackie Shroff's net worth is estimated to be 200-220 crore rupees.
1112
Anil Kapoor has more hits than Jackie Shroff, but Jackie has a higher net worth. Anil has won more awards.
1212
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have worked together in 14 films, with 7 being particularly memorable.
