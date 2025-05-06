Yaadein to Shapath: Jackie Shroff's list of flop films
Jackie Shroff has starred in several big-budget films that unfortunately bombed at the box office. Discover which films flopped and the reasons behind their failures
| Published : May 06 2025, 09:35 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
One 2 Ka 4
Released in 2001 with a 15 crore budget, One 2 Ka 4 only managed to collect 5-6 crores, resulting in a box office failure.
Image Credit : Social Media
Grahan
The 2001 film Grahan, made on a 10 crore budget, earned a mere 2-3 crores, making it a significant flop.
Image Credit : Social Media
Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai
Released in 2002 with a 15 crore budget, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai only earned 11.36 crores, failing at the box office.
Image Credit : Social Media
Boom
The 2003 film Boom, made on a 15-20 crore budget, earned only 2-3 crores, becoming a major flop.
Image Credit : Social Media
Humsay Hai Jahaan
Released in 2008 with a 10 crore budget, Humsay Hai Jahaan earned a mere 1-2 crores, resulting in a box office failure.
Image Credit : Social Media
Ek Second... Jo Zindagi Badal De
The 2010 film Ek Second, made on an 8 crore budget, earned only 1 crore, becoming a major flop.
Image Credit : Social Media
Shapath
Released in 1997 with a 12 crore budget, Shapath earned only 3-4 crores, making it a significant flop.
