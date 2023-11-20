Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Pandey to Suhana Khan, star kids leave fans awestruck with hot bikini pictures

    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    From Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday, star kids prove to be as adept as seasoned models in effortlessly mastering various looks, whether it's the chic airport style or the sizzling beachside bikini looks.

    article_image1

    Instagram: Ananya Pandey/ Shanaya Kapoor/ Suhana Khan

    These images stand as a testament to not only their impeccable fashion sense but also their commitment to fitness, consistently leaving fans in awe with every posted picture.

    article_image2

    Jahnvi Kapoor/ Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor exudes both allure and regality in her floral pink bikini, casting her gaze into the distance as the sun gracefully sets in the backdrop.

    article_image3

    Nysa Devgan/ Instgram

    Nysa Devgan enjoys a sunbath by the sea, clad in a vibrant pink bikini that complements her flawless physique.

    article_image4

    Shanaya Kapoor/ Instagram

    Shanaya Kapoor gazes away from the camera, adopting a tempting pose in her vibrant orange dress as she stands on a platform by the sea.

    article_image5

    Suhana Khan/ Instagram

    Suhana Khan captivates her fans with a sun-kissed spectacle, striking a pose that exudes a captivating charm in a stylish black bikini.

    article_image6

    Sara Ali Kha/ Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan gracefully poses for the camera, emerging from a swimming pool in her vibrant, multi-colored bikini.

    article_image7

    Ira Khan/ Instagram

    Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, stuns in yellow - black bikini, leaving viewers breathless for sure. 

    article_image8

    Alaya F/ Instagram

    Alaya F strikes an elegant pose for the camera, savoring the day by the sea in a black bikini adorned with beige and red borders.

    article_image9

    Ananya Pandey/ Instagram

    Ananya Panday looks towards the sea with a radiant smile, exuding hotness in her bright pink bikini and a perfect physique.

