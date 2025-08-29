Image Credit : Instagram

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrated Ganesh Visarjan in a quiet and heartfelt manner at her residence in Mumbai. On August 28, the actress shared a video on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her intimate family celebration, which focused on devotion and sustainability.

A Personal and Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Instead of joining the grand public visarjan processions, Ananya chose a simple and eco-conscious way to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. The video shows the actress performing the visarjan at home, immersing the idol in a large tub filled with water — a thoughtful gesture toward reducing environmental impact. The setup was humble but full of emotion, showcasing her commitment to both tradition and sustainability.