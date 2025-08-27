Ganesh Chaturthi: Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh shares photos of celebration
Ganesh Chaturthi: Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh shares photos of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with their respective families
Image Credit : Instagram
Ganesh Chaturthi: The Ganesh Puja fervour is out and about in B-town. Celebs share adorable photos with their ‘Bappa’ at home. Ananya Panday to ‘Alpha’ actress Sharvari Wagh share adorable photos.
26
Image Credit : Instagram
This is the floral arrangement for ‘Bappa’ at the Panday house. Ananya Panday shares photo with her family around Ganpati Bappa
36
Image Credit : Instagram
Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday poses with Ananya Panday in front of Ganpati Bappa welcoming the Lord to their house.
46
Image Credit : Instagram
Ananya Panday shares an adorable photo with her Ganesh Idol.
56
Image Credit : Instagram
Sharvari Wagh shares photo with her sister and mothers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
66
Image Credit : Instagram
Sharvari Wagh shared photo with a small Ganesh Idol adorned with white flowers.
