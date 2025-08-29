Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Visarjan with his family on August 28th. The celebration at Arpita Khan's house included Arbaaz, Sohail, Sonakshi, Zaheer, Aayush, Riteish, and Genelia. Salman's dance video went viral.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan performed Ganesh Visarjan on the night of August 28th. His entire family was present. This year, the celebration was held at Arpita Khan Sharma's house, where Salman, along with other members of the Khan family, including Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh, and Ayan, participated. It became a complete family event. Several videos of this celebration are now going viral on social media, exciting fans.

What's special in Salman Khan's viral video?

A video from the celebration shows Salman Khan dancing with his sister Arpita, Zaheer, and Sonakshi. He is also seen having fun with his nephew Ahil. In the video, Salman dances while looking at a child and later affectionately touches the child's face. Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush, niece Ayat, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Khan, and Arpita Khan are also seen dancing. Close friends of the Khan family, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, also participated in the celebration with their children.

How people reacted to Salman Khan's video

People are reacting diversely to this video. One wrote, 'This video won hearts.' Another wrote, 'Seeing this side of Salman Khan made me happy.' On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen with Rashmika Mandanna in AR Murugadoss's film 'Sikandar'. He is now preparing for the film 'Battle of Galwan'. He is also currently hosting the 19th season of Bigg Boss.