Amy Jackson SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her hourglass figure in BOLD bikini during her Oklahoma vacay

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson has engaged social media again with her sizzling bikini-clad photos. She is on a luxury vacation in Oklahoma, USA, in a seductive black bikini, proudly flaunting her perfect figure.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Amy recently posted snippets of her exotic adventure on Instagram, revealing her fantastic hourglass shape. Amy Jackson dazzled in a beautiful black bikini as she made fun postures at a neighbourhood pub.

The actress accessorised her beachy ensemble with ankle-length boots and messy hair. She captioned the photographs, "Sweet like cherry cola, Oklahoma."



Amy's sultry bikini photos have gone viral on social media and received a lot of attention. She was praised for her stunning physique.

"Wow after having one baby, looking like a 20-year-old girl," one person said. Another person said, "Hottest thing alive." Several other people used the heart and fire emojis.



Amy Jackson was recently in India with her partner and 'Gossip Girl' star, Ed Westwick. The pair strolled around Mumbai, stopping to photograph the renowned Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Ed had come to Amy's aid to promote her new film, 'Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.'



Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick finally announced their romance by attending the National Film Awards UK in London in 2022.

Actress Amy Jackson was formerly engaged George Panayiotou, with whom she had a lovely son, Andreas Panayiotou.

Andreas was born in September of this year. They had planned to marry in January 2020 but quickly fell out of love.