Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amy Jackson SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her hourglass figure in BOLD bikini during her Oklahoma vacay

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Amy Jackson has engaged social media again with her sizzling bikini-clad photos. She is on a luxury vacation in Oklahoma, USA, in a seductive black bikini, proudly flaunting her perfect figure.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amy recently posted snippets of her exotic adventure on Instagram, revealing her fantastic hourglass shape. Amy Jackson dazzled in a beautiful black bikini as she made fun postures at a neighbourhood pub.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress accessorised her beachy ensemble with ankle-length boots and messy hair. She captioned the photographs, "Sweet like cherry cola, Oklahoma."
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amy's sultry bikini photos have gone viral on social media and received a lot of attention. She was praised for her stunning physique.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Wow after having one baby, looking like a 20-year-old girl," one person said. Another person said, "Hottest thing alive." Several other people used the heart and fire emojis.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amy Jackson was recently in India with her partner and 'Gossip Girl' star, Ed Westwick. The pair strolled around Mumbai, stopping to photograph the renowned Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Ed had come to Amy's aid to promote her new film, 'Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.'
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick finally announced their romance by attending the National Film Awards UK in London in 2022.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Amy Jackson was formerly engaged George Panayiotou, with whom she had a lovely son, Andreas Panayiotou.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Andreas was born in September of this year. They had planned to marry in January 2020 but quickly fell out of love.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co" LMA

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co"

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover' MSW

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover'

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details

    Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts MSW

    Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts

    Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick vma

    Alia Bhatt erupts fury among netizens as she reveals husband Ranbir Kapoor tells her to 'wipe off' lipstick

    Recent Stories

    Australian man sentenced for mailing faeces, urine to Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto snt

    Australian man sentenced for mailing faeces, urine to Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto

    Cricket Lakshmipathy Balaji offers valuable advice to Jasprit Bumrah ahead of anticipated comeback osf

    Lakshmipathy Balaji offers valuable advice to Jasprit Bumrah ahead of anticipated comeback

    Did you like 'Made in Heaven 2'? 7 other shows about love and affair MSW

    Did you like 'Made in Heaven 2'? 7 other shows about love and marriage

    WATCH How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated India's 77th Independence Day snt

    WATCH: How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated India's 77th Independence Day

    Ajit Pawar proposed Union cabinet position to Sharad Pawar,' reveals Congress ex-CM AJR

    Ajit Pawar proposed Union cabinet position to Sharad Pawar: Congress ex-CM

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon