    Amrapali Dubey SUPER SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bedroom romance on ‘Jayeda Ye Jaan’ goes viral

    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are one of the super-hit duos of the Bhojpuri Industry and they never fail to entertain the audience.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Several successful duos in the Bhojpuri business captivate the audience with sensual, dynamic, and exceptional performances.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Whether it's a song or a movie, these duos stun their fans with some stunning dance performances. Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are one of the most successful Bhojpuri duos, and they never fail to thrill their audiences (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their song 'Jayeda Ye Jaan' is enough to steal your heart with ease, as they demonstrate exquisite dancing routines to the song's upbeat rhythms.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actors appear in the song video romancing each other in the bedroom and look great together. The video begins with a passionate bedroom romance set to the song's upbeat rhythms, and the actors look lovely while romancing.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their outfit elevates their dance performance. The video also includes a night romance, and the couple nailed it with their unrivalled intensity.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The passionate and sensual kisses they exchange in the video drew everyone's attention. Nirahua and Amrapali set a high standard with their untamed passionate kissing.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the video has received 3.4 million views. The duet is a smash hit, and they popularised this song among their admirers. However, the music is ancient, but their connection is eternal, making people fall in love with them.

