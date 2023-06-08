Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bedroom romance on ‘Katore Katore;’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 6:49 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey ramp up the heat with wild and sensual romance on 'Katore Katore;' watch the video

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Several successful duos in the Bhojpuri film industry captivate the audience with sensual, dynamic, and exceptional performances. Whether it's a song or a movie, this duo, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey, always shine bright. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are among the most successful Bhojpuri duos, and they never fail to thrill their audiences. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their song 'Katore Katore' is enough to steal your heart with ease, as they demonstrate superb dancing moves to the song's upbeat beats.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song video shows the actors romancing one other in various locales, and they look lovely in each one.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video begins with a passionate bedroom romance set to the song's upbeat rhythms, and the actors look lovely while romancing.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their outfit elevates the act. The video also includes a bedroom romance, which the couple nailed with their talent.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The passionate and sensual kisses they exchange in the video drew everyone's attention. Nirahua and Amrapali set a high standard with their untamed passionate kissing.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The passion is scorching, and the music shows their love. The kisses will captivate you as the two appears hot at the end of the video while engaged in the romance.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the video has 371K views. The duet is a smash hit, and they popularised this song among their admirers. However, the music is ancient, but their connection is eternal, making people fall in love with them.

