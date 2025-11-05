Image Credit : Instagram

Not all great Bollywood stories begin with a powerful script—some start with friendship. Amitabh Bachchan’s 1980 hit Do Aur Do Paanch is one such example. Initially, he was not keen to take on the project and had even turned it down. However, when his close friend and director Rakesh Kumar decided to direct it, Amitabh agreed to do the film purely out of their bond.