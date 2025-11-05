Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Is Half Sikh on Guru Purab Heres How
On the occasion of Guru Purab, Amitabh Bachchan revealed on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 that he is half Sikh, sharing how his mother belonged to a Sikh family and how his maternal relatives fondly called him ‘Amitabh Singh.’
On the occasion of Guru Purab, Amitabh Bachchan shared a lesser-known fact about himself on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The legendary actor revealed that he is half Sikh, explaining that his father hailed from Uttar Pradesh while his mother belonged to a Sikh family. He mentioned that his maternal relatives lovingly called him “Amitabh Singh” during his childhood, a reflection of his mother’s heritage.
The Actor’s Views on the “Inter-Caste” Label
During the same episode, Bachchan spoke about his parents’ marriage and expressed that he finds the term “inter-caste” uncomfortable. He said that he preferred to view it simply as a union of two individuals from different cultural backgrounds rather than a division of caste or community.
Friendship Behind the Film “Do Aur Do Paanch”
Not all great Bollywood stories begin with a powerful script—some start with friendship. Amitabh Bachchan’s 1980 hit Do Aur Do Paanch is one such example. Initially, he was not keen to take on the project and had even turned it down. However, when his close friend and director Rakesh Kumar decided to direct it, Amitabh agreed to do the film purely out of their bond.
From Flop to Favourite: The Film’s Turnaround
Do Aur Do Paanch, made on a modest budget of Rs 1.5 crore, went on to earn around Rs 3 crore at the box office. The film, also starring Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, and Parveen Babi, didn’t find success immediately and was initially labelled a flop. Over time, strong word-of-mouth and the charming chemistry between Amitabh and Shashi Kapoor turned it into one of the most loved light-hearted entertainers of its era.