Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed immense pride and emotion for his grandson Agastya Nanda, who is set to make his big-screen debut as war hero Arun Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday showered love and blessings on his grandson Agastya Nanda, who is set to make his big screen debut with the upcoming war drama 'Ikkis'. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, tells the story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After watching the trailer of 'Ikkis', Amitabh Bachchan took to X to express pride in Agastya's portrayal of the young and valiant soldier, describing the moment as deeply emotional and special.

"Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard .. TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World .. You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.



Scroll to load tweet…



Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer for the upcoming war drama 'Ikkis', presenting Agastya Nanda as the young, courageous war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.' Ikkis' brings the true untold story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was just 21 at the time of the war. "Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega!" the makers said.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the soldier's life, beginning from his days at the National Defence Academy to bringing glory to the nation with his "courage and conviction." It opens with a determined Agastya Nanda, who vows to earn the prestigious Param Vir Chakra for his regiment. As the trailer progresses, Agastya (Arun Khetarpal) is seen training hard at the academy, eventually joining the forces for the Indo-Pak war.

The trailer also teases a sweet love story on the sidelines of Nanda's selection for the war. It also offers a glimpse of Arun Khetarpal's iconic tank, the 'Famagusta', which he commanded during the Indo-Pakistan war.

Actor Dharmendra is seen portraying the character of Arun Khetarpal's father, while Jaideep Ahlawat essays the character of an army officer who says, "Your son is a shining example for the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army too."

The trailer concludes with Arun Khetarpal's famous final words, "No, Sir. I will not abandon my tank. My gun is still working. I'll get these b****rds."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Ikkis' also features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia.

'Ikkis' will hit theatres in December 2025. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)