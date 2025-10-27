Navya Naveli Nanda reveals why she chose not to join Bollywood, sharing her passion for business, social change, and creating her own legacy beyond films

Navya Naveli Nanda is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter. Although part of one of Bollywood's most esteemed film families, Navya has decided to follow a different path outside the film industry.

Navya Naveli Nanda recently gave her take on why she never thought about entering Bollywood. She stated, “No, never. I always get asked this… and I don’t know why. I feel like I was always raised in a way that my parents told me that don’t do something if you’re not 100% passionate or confident or it’s something that you really want to do. It was never something that I wanted to do. I always was fascinated by tractors, my dad and what he was doing. And when he’d come back from work I’d talk to him about it. That to me was far more exciting.”

“I respect it and love it for what it is but I never wanted to be a part of it. My interests and my excitement and passion lies somewhere else.”

Navya Naveli Nanda explained that her decision was not made in disrespect of the cinema. To the contrary, she has an abiding love of the art of making films and the commitment that is required of it. She just never felt as passionate about performing as her family members did, she said. Her respect for the work, she clarified, coexists with her clear understanding of where her real talents are.

Creating Her Own Legacy

By walking away from Bollywood and concentrating on her businesses, Navya Naveli Nanda is creating her own definition of success. She accepts her privileged upbringing but is convinced to utilize it in order to create positive changes. She goes on inspiring a new generation to pursue purpose rather than popularity through her endeavors.