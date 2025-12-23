Image Credit : instagram

Concluding his thoughts, Bachchan praised the film’s writing and direction, crediting filmmaker Sriram Raghavan for its flawless execution. He shared that the film’s ending left him deeply moved, filling his eyes with tears of pride and joy. Overwhelmed by emotion, he admitted that silence was his only response after the screening.

About the Film Ikkis

Ikkis is a biographical war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film stars Agastya Nanda alongside Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and an ensemble cast. The film is set to hit theatres on New Year 2026.