Sunny Deol shared a BTS video from 'Ikkis,' featuring his late father Dharmendra's final appearance. Dharmendra is seen getting emotional on the last day of shooting, hoping the film reaches audiences in both India and Pakistan.

Sunny Deol Shares Emotional Video of Dharmendra from 'Ikkis' Set

Just days ahead of the release of the war film 'Ikkis,' actor Sunny Deol remembered his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, as he shared a behind-the-scenes video from the movie, where the 'He-Man' will be seen in a posthumous appearance. Sunny Deol posted a video on Instagram from the final day of the shoot. The clip shows Dharmendra speaking on set about his time working on the film and sharing his thoughts on its message. In the video, Dharmendra spoke about how he wanted the film to reach audiences across borders and shared that he felt "happily sad" on the last day of shooting. Talking about the film, the late actor said, "I think India and Pakistan both should see the film. I'm a bit happily sad today, the last day of shooting. I love you all. If I made any mistakes, please forgive me."

Along with the video, Sunny added a caption that read, "A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let's celebrate him in movie halls this New Year."

About 'Ikkis': Plot, Cast and Release Date

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev.

Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama 'Ikkis', initially scheduled for December 25, will now release on January 1, 2026. (ANI)