- Home
- Entertainment
- Amid Rashmika Wedding Rumours, Vijay Deverakonda’s Decade-Old Pics With Ex Go Viral (Photos)
Amid Rashmika Wedding Rumours, Vijay Deverakonda’s Decade-Old Pics With Ex Go Viral (Photos)
Amid wedding rumours linking Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, decade-old private photos of Vijay with Belgian model Virginie have gone viral online, sparking fresh chatter across social media platforms.
While life is interesting, old memories resurface. Amid Rashmika and Vijay's wedding buzz, decade-old private photos of Vijay and Belgian model Virginie have suddenly gone viral.
This has sparked fresh debate online: could the rumours impact Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship? Past celebrity breakups have followed similar controversies, making Vijay’s old photos with Virginie especially intriguing.
Before becoming ‘Arjun Reddy,’ Virginie was part of Vijay Deverakonda’s inner circle. She even appeared briefly in his 2016 breakout hit, Pelli Choopulu, which gave him his big break.
These viral photos from early February show Vijay's private moments. Virginie is seen not just with Vijay, but also with his mother and brother, showing she was part of the family.
According to film industry sources, they were in love early in Vijay's career. But they reportedly broke up around eight years ago, in 2018, before his movie 'NOTA' was released.
There's a reason these old photos are back. With big social media buzz about Vijay and Rashmika's wedding, people are digging up his past, bringing this old love story to light.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.