    Ameesha Patel SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her curvy body in bikini (PICTURES)

    First Published May 30, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Ameesha Patel's bikini images show her beauty, confidence, and appeal. See her most enthralling photos, where she perfectly nails the bikini look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel's scorching bikini-clad images have set the internet on fire. Thanks to her stunning beauty, toned figure, and captivating charisma, she has increased the temperature and left her followers in wonder with each photo. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel's stances are elegant, her emotions are seductive, and her whole attitude is enthralling. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel's beach-ready appearance reflects her commitment to living a fit and healthy lifestyle.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel's bikini-clad images express her self-assurance and confidence. She emanates sensuality and elegance in every stance, mesmerising her audience. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel understands how to find the best swimwear for her body and confidence, from vivid patterns to classic designs.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel is scheduled to return to the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The much-awaited movie is set to enter theatres on August 11.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is one of the year's most anticipated films. The film is a sequel to one of Bollywood's most renowned films, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In terms of work,

    article_image8

    Image: Ameesha Patel / Instagram

    Since the film is nearing completion and will be released later this year, a recent sight from the set has only added to the fans' excitement. On Monday, a paparazzi handle teased a behind-the-scenes video of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel chatting.

     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will return from the first instalment, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, often called Jeete by his parents, will be the main focus of Gadar 2.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Utkarsh Sharma will play an Indian soldier in the role, which he will reprise. According to speculations, the tale would jump forward 20 years to the India-Pakistan conflict in 1970. Tara Singh would not cross the border for his loving wife Sakeena this time, but to save his son's life.

