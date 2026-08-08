At the 'Toxic' trailer launch, Yash lauded Kiara Advani for her dedication and performance, calling her 'down to earth.' He also defended her against trolls for the 'Tabahi' song, urging her to follow her beliefs and ignore criticism.

Yash Lauds Kiara Advani's Dedication, Hits Back at Trolls

Actor Yash showered praise on his co-stars, particularly Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, at the trailer launch of their film 'Toxic' in Bengaluru on Saturday. "The kind of role you have performed in this is just a glimpse in trailer. You are so dedicated man. I have seen you like work so hard and you know initially we all thought okay when you get all these actors there could be a problem and there could be so many issues. But I think the start, the beginning is Kiara was so down to earth she dedicated herself and surrendered to this vision in the way she has performed," he said.

Yash also indirectly hit back at the trolls who criticised Kiara Advani for her bold scenes in the song "Tabahi," saying that she should always do what she truly believes in. "And what you have to go through as an actor unfortunately... (you should not care)...Whatever you believe in, you should do and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It's just that we are little ahead of times," he added.

About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, Toxic will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world of action, thrill and larger-than-life storytelling to audiences across languages.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26. (ANI)