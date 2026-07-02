Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman extended his best wishes to Alia Bhatt for her spy thriller 'Alpha'. Impressed by the trailer, he shared it on X. Alia thanked him. The film is the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy Universe.

Actor Alia Bhatt has been receiving all the best wishes for her much-awaited spy thriller 'Alpha', with the latest shoutout coming from Oscar-winning singer-composer AR Rahman. Impressed by the trailer of YRF's 'Alpha', AR Rahman shared the same on his X handle and extended his message to the entire team. "Best wishes to @aliaa08 and the entire team of #Alpha. @AnilKapoor @thedeol #sharvari @yrf @shivrawail #adityachopra #akshaywidhani," the singer wrote on X.

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Best wishes to @aliaa08 and the entire team of #Alpha. https://t.co/hzMqwao8nP @AnilKapoor @thedeol #sharvari @yrf @shivrawail #adityachopra #akshaywidhani — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 1, 2026

Delighted by his response, Alia thanked him for showing support for her film. "Thank you so much Rahman Sir," she wrote.

Thank you so much Rahman Sir🖤 https://t.co/QjcQP3o3Pe — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 2, 2026

'Alpha' Trailer and Cast Details

The official trailer of 'Alpha' introduces Alia's character, Sita, whose name is given by Bobby Deol's character in reference to her mother, Janaki. The trailer also showcases several large-scale action sequences led by Alia, while Sharvari appears as a mysterious woman whom Sita initially struggles to trust before the two join forces for a dangerous mission.

Anil Kapoor is also seen in a pivotal role, while Bobby Deol plays the film's primary antagonist. The trailer ends with a brief glimpse of a mystery character, whose identity has not been revealed, prompting speculation among fans that it could be Hrithik Roshan. Only the character's green eyes are shown in the closing moments.

Film Promotions and Release

Ahead of the film's release, Alia and Sharvari have been visiting multiple cities, interacting with fans and promoting 'Alpha'. Alia also shared a countdown post, teasing fans with her pictures as she appears intense action-ready.

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3. (ANI)