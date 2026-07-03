- Home
- Entertainment
- Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Crosses Rs. 135 Crore In Two Weeks
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Crosses Rs. 135 Crore In Two Weeks
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Cocktail 2 continued its theatrical run with stable performance on Day 14. While collections have naturally slowed after strong opening week, film remains one of notable performers at box office this season
Day 14 Collection Takes India Net Close to Rs 90 Crore
On its 14th day in theatres, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 1.25 crore net across 3,378 shows in India. This pushed the film's total India net collection to Rs 89.40 crore, while its India gross collection reached Rs 106.57 crore.
The film has managed to maintain a consistent run despite weekday drops, reflecting steady audience interest over its two-week theatrical journey.
Worldwide Gross Crosses Rs 135 Crore
Beyond the domestic market, Cocktail 2 has also delivered solid numbers overseas. The film earned Rs 29 crore from international markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 135.57 crore after 14 days.
With the weekend approaching, trade analysts will be watching closely to see whether the film receives another boost in collections and comfortably crosses the Rs 90 crore India net milestone.
Day-wise India Net Box Office Collection
Week 1: Rs 70.50 crore
Day 8: Rs 4.00 crore
Day 9: Rs 4.25 crore
Day 10: Rs 4.40 crore
Day 11: Rs 1.75 crore
Day 12: Rs 1.85 crore
Day 13: Rs 1.40 crore
Day 14: Rs 1.25 crore
Total: Rs 89.40 crore
Fresh Story with a New Lead Trio
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel rather than a direct continuation of the 2012 film. The story introduces a new set of characters led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.
The film explores themes such as modern relationships, situationships, commitment issues and emotional uncertainty. Set against the picturesque locations of Sicily, London and Cape Town, the romantic drama is complemented by a soundtrack composed by Sachin-Jigar.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.