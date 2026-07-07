Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Nears Rs 65 Crore Worldwide
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has remained steady at the box office after a successful opening weekend. The YRF Spy Universe thriller recorded a healthy Monday collection, taking worldwide total past Rs 63 crore
Alpha Maintains Steady Box Office Hold on Day 4
After registering a strong weekend, Alpha collected an estimated Rs 3.85 crore net in India on its fourth day, according to early industry estimates. The film grossed around Rs 4.54 crore domestically across nearly 7,000 shows.
With Monday's earnings, the film's India net collection has reached approximately Rs 37.85 crore, while the domestic gross stands at an estimated Rs 45.34 crore. The steady weekday performance indicates that the film has managed to retain audience interest beyond its opening weekend.
Overseas Performance Pushes Worldwide Total Beyond Rs 63 Crore
Alpha also continued to perform consistently in international markets. The film earned an estimated Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Monday, taking its total international gross collection to around Rs 18.30 crore.
Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to an estimated Rs 63.64 crore within just four days of release. The film had already crossed the Rs 50 crore worldwide mark during its opening weekend, reflecting strong support from audiences both in India and abroad.
Rs 100 Crore Milestone Now Within Reach
Alpha opened with an estimated Rs 9.25 crore net on Friday before witnessing significant growth over the weekend. Saturday added around Rs 11.50 crore net, while Sunday emerged as the biggest day with an estimated Rs 15.90 crore gross in India.
The encouraging trend has been driven largely by urban centres and multiplex audiences, supported by favourable reviews and positive word of mouth. As the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has carved out a strong position in the action genre.
Featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, the spy thriller now appears well positioned to cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone during its first week. If the current momentum continues, the film could also become one of the biggest commercial successes in Alia Bhatt's career.
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