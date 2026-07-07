Alpha opened with an estimated Rs 9.25 crore net on Friday before witnessing significant growth over the weekend. Saturday added around Rs 11.50 crore net, while Sunday emerged as the biggest day with an estimated Rs 15.90 crore gross in India.

The encouraging trend has been driven largely by urban centres and multiplex audiences, supported by favourable reviews and positive word of mouth. As the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has carved out a strong position in the action genre.

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, the spy thriller now appears well positioned to cross the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone during its first week. If the current momentum continues, the film could also become one of the biggest commercial successes in Alia Bhatt's career.