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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Nears Rs 70 Crore Worldwide
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha continued its impressive theatrical run on Day 5, posting a healthy jump in collections despite the weekday slowdown. Strong audience response and discounted ticket prices helped
Tuesday Collections Show Positive Momentum
Alpha witnessed encouraging growth at the domestic box office on its fifth day in theatres. According to early estimates, the film earned around Rs 4.25 crore net on Tuesday, registering a 10.4% increase over Monday's Rs 3.85 crore. The film also grossed nearly Rs 4.89 crore across more than 7,000 shows nationwide.
The YRF Spy Universe film had opened with Rs 9.25 crore net on Friday before gaining momentum over the weekend. Saturday collections climbed to Rs 11.50 crore, while Sunday emerged as the film's biggest day with an estimated Rs 15.90 crore gross.
With five days completed, Alpha has collected approximately Rs 42.10 crore net and Rs 50.23 crore gross in India.
Overseas Performance Pushes Global Total Past Rs 70 Crore
The spy action entertainer has also maintained a steady performance in international markets. On Tuesday, the film reportedly added around Rs 1.50 crore gross overseas, taking its international earnings to Rs 19.80 crore gross.
Combined with its domestic collections, Alpha has now reached an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 70.03 crore, giving the film a solid foundation heading into the rest of its first week.
Industry observers will now be watching closely to see whether the film can continue this pace and move towards the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone before the weekend concludes.
Discounted Ticket Pricing Helps Sustain Footfalls
Unlike many films that witness a sharp dip during weekdays, Alpha managed to hold steady thanks to special ticket pricing introduced by leading multiplex chains. The lower ticket rates reportedly attracted more moviegoers, particularly families and younger audiences, helping improve occupancy on Tuesday.
The film also enjoys another relatively open weekend before facing fresh competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is scheduled to release in India next week.
Set within the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. The film also marks the franchise's first female-led spy action story and is shaping up to become one of Alia Bhatt's biggest box office successes.
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