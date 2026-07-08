Alpha witnessed encouraging growth at the domestic box office on its fifth day in theatres. According to early estimates, the film earned around Rs 4.25 crore net on Tuesday, registering a 10.4% increase over Monday's Rs 3.85 crore. The film also grossed nearly Rs 4.89 crore across more than 7,000 shows nationwide.

The YRF Spy Universe film had opened with Rs 9.25 crore net on Friday before gaining momentum over the weekend. Saturday collections climbed to Rs 11.50 crore, while Sunday emerged as the film's biggest day with an estimated Rs 15.90 crore gross.

With five days completed, Alpha has collected approximately Rs 42.10 crore net and Rs 50.23 crore gross in India.