After a promising opening day, Alpha witnessed a healthy jump in collections on Saturday. The film earned an estimated Rs 11.25 crore net in India, marking a growth of over 21 percent compared to Friday's Rs 9.25 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection reached Rs 20.50 crore, while the domestic gross climbed to Rs 24.60 crore. Internationally, Alpha added around Rs 7 crore on its second day, taking its overseas gross to Rs 13 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at approximately Rs 37.60 crore.

Trade analysts expect the film to receive another boost on Sunday, with the opening weekend total likely to touch or even cross the Rs 45 crore mark.