- Home
- Entertainment
- Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Starrer Collects THIS Much; Read On
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Starrer Collects THIS Much; Read On
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller Alpha continued its impressive theatrical run on Day 2, posting solid growth at the box office. Strong audience turnout, positive word of mouth, rising occupancy have put the film on track
Alpha Records Strong Day 2 Growth at the Box Office
After a promising opening day, Alpha witnessed a healthy jump in collections on Saturday. The film earned an estimated Rs 11.25 crore net in India, marking a growth of over 21 percent compared to Friday's Rs 9.25 crore.
With this, the film's total India net collection reached Rs 20.50 crore, while the domestic gross climbed to Rs 24.60 crore. Internationally, Alpha added around Rs 7 crore on its second day, taking its overseas gross to Rs 13 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at approximately Rs 37.60 crore.
Trade analysts expect the film to receive another boost on Sunday, with the opening weekend total likely to touch or even cross the Rs 45 crore mark.
Occupancy Improves Throughout the Day
Audience response strengthened significantly as Saturday progressed. The overall occupancy for Alpha increased to 26.29 percent, up from 20.40 percent on its opening day.
Morning shows began with a modest occupancy of 9.69 percent before improving to 22.31 percent during afternoon screenings. Evening shows attracted even larger crowds with 29.46 percent occupancy, while night shows emerged as the strongest performer, recording an impressive 43.69 percent occupancy.
The steady rise in footfall reflects growing interest and positive word of mouth among moviegoers.
Female-Led Spy Thriller Wins Appreciation
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha has been praised for placing two female leads at the heart of a high-scale espionage thriller. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's on-screen chemistry has received appreciation from audiences, while the film's action sequences and visual scale have also been widely noticed.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the praise by sharing an Instagram story supporting the film. She applauded Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, celebrating the presence of women leading a mainstream action entertainer and calling it a win for girl power.
Apart from the leading duo, Alpha features Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a key supporting role. The film also includes a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan, further connecting it to the expanding YRF Spy Universe.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.