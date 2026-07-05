Legendary Pandavani exponent and Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai passed away in Raipur at 72. She was known for popularising Chhattisgarh's folk storytelling tradition globally and was the first woman to perform the 'Kapalika' style.

Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai, who dedicated more than five decades to preserving and popularising Chhattisgarh's rich folk storytelling tradition, passed away in Raipur on Sunday. She was 72.

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According to reports, the legendary folk singer had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur for the past several weeks after battling prolonged health issues. Her condition reportedly worsened around 3:15 a.m. following which she breathed her last.

Chhattisgarh CM Pays Tribute

The news of her demise was confirmed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who paid tribute to the celebrated folk artist and remembered her for taking the cultural heritage of the state to audiences across India and the world. Expressing his condolences, Deo Sai said, "Teejan Bai has passed away, who was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri. She had brought glory to Chhattisgarh across the entire country and the world. We pay humble tribute to her."

A Legendary Career

Born on April 24, 1956, in Ganiyari village in Durg district, Teejan Bai emerged as one of India's most celebrated folk artists. She gave her first public performance at the age of 13 and went on to transform the traditional art of Pandavani, a musical narration of stories from the Mahabharata.

At a time when women traditionally performed Pandavani in the seated Vedamati style, Teejan Bai broke convention by becoming the first woman to adopt the powerful standing "Kapalika" style, a performance form that had largely been dominated by male artists.

Over a career spanning more than 50 years, she carried the folk tradition of Chhattisgarh to audiences across Asia, Europe and several other parts of the world.

Despite facing social resistance during her early years, she remained committed to preserving and promoting Pandavani, inspiring generations of performers while earning international recognition for the art form. Her contribution to Indian folk culture was recognised with several of the country's highest honours, including the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. (ANI)